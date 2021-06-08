Ukraine to issue new 2021 grain crop forecast in early July

KYIV, June 8 (Reuters) - Ukraine's agriculture ministry will issue its updated 2021 grain crop forecast in early July, taking into account weather conditions, a senior agriculture official said on Tuesday.

The ministry has said favourable weather in winter and early spring could help to boost the harvest to at least 75 million tonnes this year versus 65 million tonnes in 2020.

Analysts see grain output at 73.6 million tonnes, including 27.6 million tonnes of wheat. Output of corn, the country's largest harvest, could reach 35.7 million tonnes. Ukraine could also thresh almost 8 million tonnes of barley.

Analysts and traders, however, fear that rains that have continued over the past few weeks almost throughout Ukraine, as well as cold weather, could negatively affect the quality of wheat and add uncertainty to the estimates of the corn harvest.

In 2020, Ukraine harvested 64.9 million tonnes of grain, including 24.9 million tonnes of wheat, 30.3 million tonnes of corn and 7.6 million tonnes of barley.

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

