Ukraine to boost electricity imports on Friday, ministry says

KYIV, March 8 (Reuters) - Ukraine plans to significantly increase electricity imports on Friday after one of its nuclear power units was shut down for routine repairs, but the country will also maintain high exports, the energy ministry said.

The ministry said this week that Ukraine had reduced the capacity of its nuclear power plants and intended to start a repair campaign ahead of schedule due to warm weather and low electricity consumption.

Three Ukrainian-controlled nuclear power plants produce more than half of all Ukrainian electricity. The fourth plant, Europe's largest nuclear plant Zaporizhzhia, was occupied by Russia in 2022 and has not produced power since then.

"For the current day, electricity imports are forecast at 1,648 megawatt hours (Mwh). Exports to Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Moldova and Hungary are also planned at up to 12,795 MWh," the ministry said in a statement.

Ukraine started exporting electricity shortly before it was invaded in 2022, then had to pause when Russian forces attacked power infrastructure and seized the Zaporizhzhia plant.

Exports to Eastern Europe resumed in February, a major boost to Ukraine's beleaguered economy, though it still has to import some power during peak consumption hours.

Ukraine imported 221 Mwh on Thursday and 41 Mwh on Wednesday.

