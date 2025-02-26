Ukraine Ties Mineral Revenue to US Security Guarantees in New Deal

Ukraine announced that it has reached a preliminary agreement to channel revenue from its state-owned mineral resources to the United States, a strategic move aimed at securing critical security guarantees and bolstering support from Washington. This deal is a central component of Ukraine's efforts to leverage its natural resources in exchange for diplomatic backing as it seeks to bring an end to Russia's war.





Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy emphasized that the agreement avoids imposing any debt burden on Ukraine, stating that there is no obligation for a $500 billion, $350 billion, or even $100 billion debt—a stance intended to safeguard Ukraine’s financial sovereignty. The deal, which forms the basis for discussions with the U.S. government, is expected to be a significant part of future negotiations and may influence broader U.S.-Russian talks set for Istanbul.





The deal’s success will hinge on obtaining concrete security guarantees from the U.S.



Future negotiations may expand the agreement to cover broader economic and strategic interests.



Its outcome could significantly impact the balance of power in the region and the long-term stability of Ukraine.



Bull Case:



The mineral revenue sharing deal could secure crucial U.S. support and security guarantees for Ukraine, enhancing its geopolitical stability.



Avoiding debt obligations in the agreement preserves Ukraine's financial sovereignty and improves its economic outlook.



The joint fund under U.S.-Ukraine control may attract additional international investment and expertise to develop Ukraine's mineral resources.



This strategic partnership could deter further Russian aggression and potentially lead to a faster resolution of the conflict.



Successful implementation of the deal might set a precedent for similar resource-for-security arrangements, strengthening Ukraine's international position.



Bear Case:



The agreement might be seen as Ukraine ceding control over its valuable natural resources, potentially leading to domestic political backlash.



Tying mineral revenues to security guarantees could complicate future diplomatic negotiations and limit Ukraine's flexibility in international relations.



The deal's effectiveness depends on U.S. commitment, which may fluctuate with changes in administration or shifting global priorities.



Russia might view this agreement as provocative, potentially escalating tensions and complicating peace efforts in the region.



The preliminary nature of the deal leaves room for potential disagreements or changes that could undermine its intended benefits for Ukraine.



The preliminary nature of the agreement leaves many details to be finalized, but it represents a critical step in Ukraine's broader strategy to secure U.S. support in its conflict with Russia. The promise of a joint fund and a clear commitment to avoid debt obligations has resonated strongly with market observers, despite the inherent uncertainties that come with such high-stakes negotiations.Looking ahead, the outcome of this deal will be closely watched by international investors and policymakers. Should the agreement lead to robust security guarantees and further diplomatic breakthroughs, it could pave the way for a more stable geopolitical environment and reinforce the strategic partnership between the United States and Ukraine.This article was originally published on Quiver News , read the full story

