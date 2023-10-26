News & Insights

Ukraine suspends new Black Sea grain corridor due to military risks - consultancy

Credit: REUTERS/VALENTYN OGIRENKO

October 26, 2023 — 04:43 am EDT

Written by Pavel Polityuk for Reuters ->

KYIV, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Ukraine has suspended the use of its new Black Sea grain corridor due to what it sees as military risks, the Kyiv-based Barva Invest consultancy said on Thursday.

"We would like to inform you of a temporary suspension of vessel traffic to and from (the ports). The current ban is in force on October 26, but it is possible that it will be extended," the consultancy said on the Telegram messaging app.

Ukrainian officials were not immediately available for comment.

