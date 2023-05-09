Ukraine sunoil output could rise to 6 mln T in 2023/24

Adds lack of export vessels, halted sunoil refineries

KYIV, May 9 (Reuters) - Ukraine's sunflower oil output could total 4.5-4.7 million tonnes in the 2022/23 September-August season and up to 6 million tonnes in 2023/24 as farmers plan to increase the crop area, the sunoil producers' association said on Tuesday.

A major global sunoil producer and exporter before the Russian invasion, Ukraine could export 4.4-4.5 million tonnes of sunoil in 2022/23, the association said.

The association gave no data for 2021/22, but the country exported 5.3 million tonnes of sunoil in the 2020/21 season.

However, current sunoil exports are under threat because supplies are not being shipped abroad through the Black Sea export corridor, the association and producers said.

All Ukrainian Black Sea ports were blockaded after Russia's invasion last year, but access to three of them was restored last July under a deal between Moscow and Kyiv that was brokered by the United Nations and Turkey.

However, the Russian team in the Joint Coordination Centre has slowed inspections and barely any vessels other than grain ships are allowed entry to Ukrainian ports.

Sunoil makers say they have had to suspend production because of their inability to export, with 10 large plants having halted output.

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk Editing by Louise Heavens and David Goodman)

((pavel.polityuk@tr.com; +380 44 2449150; Reuters Messaging: pavel.polityuk.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.