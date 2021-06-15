Ukraine sunoil exports at 4.42 mln T so far in 2020/21, say producers

KYIV, June 15 (Reuters) - Ukraine's sunflower oil exports totalled 4.421 million tonnes in the first eight months of the 2020/21 season, amounting to 82.1% of the season's export quota, the sunoil producers' association said on Tuesday.

It said sunoil exports in May totalled 502,000 tonnes and Ukraine exported its sunoil mostly to India, China and the European Union.

The Ukrainian government and sunflower oil producers in April agreed to limit 2020/21 sunoil exports to 5.38 million tonnes, aiming to avoid a jump in domestic prices because of excessive shipments overseas.

The economy ministry said in April that Ukraine was likely to decrease its sunoil exports sharply in the remaining months of the 2020/21 September-August season compared with the previous season.

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk Editing by David Goodman )

((pavel.polityuk@tr.com; +380 44 2449150; Reuters Messaging: pavel.polityuk.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.