Ukraine sunoil export prices jump on fears on export curbs

KYIV, April 16 (Reuters) - Export prices for Ukrainian sunflower oil have risen by about $45 a tonne over the past several days amid fears over possible export curbs, analyst APK-Inform said on Friday.

Ukraine's government is considering imposing curbs on sunflower seed exports and establishing a licence requirement for sunoil exports in a move that has been criticised by traders and producers.

APK-Inform said sunoil export asking prices had risen to $1,570-$1,580 a tonne FOB Black Sea as of Friday.

Ukraine is the world's largest sunflower oil exporter and the government has said sunoil exports in the 2020/21 September-August season could total about 5.52 million tonnes from output of 5.92 million tonnes this season.

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk Editing by David Goodman )

