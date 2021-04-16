Commodities

Ukraine sunoil export prices jump on fears on export curbs

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/VALENTYN OGIRENKO

Export prices for Ukrainian sunflower oil have risen by about $45 a tonne over the past several days amid fears over possible export curbs, analyst APK-Inform said on Friday.

KYIV, April 16 (Reuters) - Export prices for Ukrainian sunflower oil have risen by about $45 a tonne over the past several days amid fears over possible export curbs, analyst APK-Inform said on Friday.

Ukraine's government is considering imposing curbs on sunflower seed exports and establishing a licence requirement for sunoil exports in a move that has been criticised by traders and producers.

APK-Inform said sunoil export asking prices had risen to $1,570-$1,580 a tonne FOB Black Sea as of Friday.

Ukraine is the world's largest sunflower oil exporter and the government has said sunoil exports in the 2020/21 September-August season could total about 5.52 million tonnes from output of 5.92 million tonnes this season.

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk Editing by David Goodman )

((pavel.polityuk@tr.com; +380 44 2449150; Reuters Messaging: pavel.polityuk.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Commodities Videos

    #TradeTalks: The methodology behind the Nasdaq Veles California Water Index and how to hedge water risk

    Nasdaq Global Indexes Head of Product Development Patrick Wolf and WestWater Research Principal Matthew Payne join Jill Malandrino on #TradeTalks​ to discuss the methodology behind the Nasdaq Veles California Water Index and how to hedge water risk.

    Apr 7, 2021

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular