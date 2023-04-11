Ukraine sunflower oil output and exports to rise by 11% in 2023/24 -producers

KYIV, April 11 (Reuters) - Ukraine's sunflower oil output could rise by 11% in the 2023/24 September-August season to about 5 million tonnes, analyst APK-Inform said on Tuesday, citing the Ukrainian sunoil producers association, Ukroliyaprom.

Ukraine was the world's biggest sunflower oil producer and exporter before the Russian invasion, but its output decreased after significant areas were occupied and production facilities were damaged.

Ukroliyaprom said that sunflower oil exports in the new season are also expected to rise by 11% to 4.7 million tonnes. It gave no forecast for 2022/23 sunoil exports.

"The increase in production is expected to be driven by the projected increase in the sunflower seed harvest in 2023 and a slowdown in exports of oilseeds from Ukraine," the association said, adding that sunseed exports could fall by about 600,000 tonnes in 2023/24.

The association gave no 2022/23 sunseed export outlook.

Ukraine's sunseed exports have rocketed so far this season and the farm ministry said has said this "unacceptable" trend could destroy the country's sunflower oil refining industry, one of the country's most lucrative sectors.

The ministry said that 2.75 million tonnes of sunflower seeds were exported in the 2022 calendar year, compared with no more than 100,000 tonnes a year before the war.

The surge in exports of seeds rather than refined oil reflects disruptions to refining in Ukraine since the start of the war.

The Ukrainian farm ministry has said it expects that gross production of oilseeds could increase to 19.2 million tonnes this year from 18.2 million tonnes in 2022 thanks to a larger sowing area for the lucrative crop.

It said the sunflower seed harvest is forecast at 11.5 million tonnes this year, up from 11.1 million tonnes in 2022. Rapeseed output could rise to 3.8 million tonnes from 3.7 million tonnes last year while soybeans could total 3.9 million tonnes, up from 3.4 million tonnes.

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk Editing by David Goodman)

((pavel.polityuk@tr.com; +380 44 2449150; Reuters Messaging: pavel.polityuk.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.