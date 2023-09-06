News & Insights

Ukraine sugar output seen rising 40%, exports expected - broker

September 06, 2023 — 04:53 pm EDT

Written by Marcelo Teixeira for Reuters ->

Sept 6 (Reuters) - Ukraine's sugar production in the upcoming 2023/24 season (October-September) is expected to reach 1.6 million metric tons, or 40% above the previous year, due mostly to increased beet planting and positive weather, broker Czarnikow said in a note on Wednesday.

If the projection is confirmed, the country that has been in a military confrontation with Russia will have around 500,000 tons of surplus white sugar to export, Czarnikow estimated.

Beneficial weather has boosted other crops in Ukraine this year as well, despite the difficulties farmers face amid the war.

Czarnikow projected increases in sugar production in other important regions such as China, Mexico and Brazil, but it sees a fall in India where monsoon rains have been way below average.

The company projects global sugar production in 2023/24 at 177.9 million tons, the second largest on record, but it sees world sugar consumption at 179 million tons, an all-time high.

"This is mostly driven by population growth which amounts to roughly 2 million tons of extra sugar required per season," it said, adding that the result is a supply shortfall of 1.1 million tons in 2023/24, the second consecutive deficit.

