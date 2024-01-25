Ukraine sugar imports threaten EU industry, France's Tereos says

By Sybille de La Hamaide

PARIS, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Ukraine's higher than expected sugar imports into the European Union (EU) have led to a steep fall in prices that will threaten the bloc's industry unless quotas are re-introduced, the leaders of France's largest sugar maker Tereos said on Thursday.

Farmers have been protesting for more than a week in France, saying they face unfair competition from producers outside the EU, such as Ukraine, who do not face the environment-related regulations and bureaucracy they do.

Other representatives from the sugar industry have also warned of the impact of the lifting of EU import quotas in solidarity with the country following Russia's invasion.

"There is truly a paradigm shift and a very strong impact on European flows, which are a result of the authorities' refusal to place a quota on Ukrainian sugar," Tereos Chief Executive Olivier Leducq told Reuters in a joint interview with the group's Chairman Gerard Clay.

Official EU sugar prices reached a record high in November last year, after a price surge that had helped the European sugar industry to post record profits. But beyond the official EU prices, Leducq said prices had fallen earlier in the year.

Echoing calls from others in the industry, he wants the EU to reinstate an import quota that could be up to be ten times the size of the 20,000 metric tons quota in place before Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022.

Anything that adds to inflation is unlikely to be popular with Europe's hard-pressed consumers or politicians seeking re-election, but Leducq said the industry needed to avoid a repeat of the events of 2017-2019 when low prices forced sugar factory closures.

Tereos also closed a sugar plant in northern France last year after some French farmers stopped growing sugar beet, saying they feared restrictions on the use of pesticide would lead to another poor harvest.

Leducq estimated Ukrainian sugar imports into the EU at about 700,000 tons in the 2023/24 season and said they could exceed 1 million the following season as Ukrainian farmers increase production, echoing analyst estimates.

This would force European producers to export more than one million tons of sugar to the world market, he said.

(Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide; editing by Barbara Lewis)

