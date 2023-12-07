News & Insights

Ukraine suffering power deficit due to cold weather - grid operator

December 07, 2023 — 04:07 am EST

KYIV, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Ukraine's power grid operator Ukrenergo said on Thursday that cold weather had pushed power usage 2.7% above forecast levels, causing a deficit in the power system which was being filled by imports from Poland, Slovakia and Romania.

Ukrenergo said in a statement on the Telegram app that 700 MW of power would flow into Ukraine from neighbouring countries from 11:00 to 19:00 local time (0900 to 1700 GMT) on Thursday.

