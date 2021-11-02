Ukraine steel output rises 5.4% so far in 2021

KYIV, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Ukraine's steel production rose to 17.9 million tonnes over the January-October period, 5.4% up from the same months last year, the steel producers union said on Tuesday.

Ukrainian steel output fell by 1.1% in 2020 to 20.62 million tonnes.

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Editing by Jon Boyle)

