Ukraine steel output jumps 8.3% so far in 2021

Contributor
Pavel Polityuk. Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ALEXANDER ERMOCHENKO

Ukraine's steel production rose to 8.99 million tonnes over the January-May period, or 8.3% up from the same months last year, the steel producers union said on Tuesday.

Ukrainian steel output fell by 1.1% in 2020 to 20.62 million tonnes.

