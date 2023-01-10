Ukraine steel output falls 70.7% in 2022 due to Russian invasion

KYIV, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Ukraine's steel production fell by 70.7% in 2022 to 6.26 million tonnes because of Russia's invasion and the destruction of leading steel plants, the steel producers union said on Tuesday.

Ukraine used be a major steel producer and exporter. In 2021, steel output rose by 3.3% to 21.3 million tonnes.

The union said in a statement that rolled steel output had fallen 72% to 5.35 million tonnes and pig iron production dropped 69.8% to 6.39 million tonnes in 2022.

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

