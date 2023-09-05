Ukraine starts winter grain sowing for 2024 harvest -analyst

KYIV, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Ukrainian farmers have started winter grain sowing for the 2024 harvest, analyst APK-Inform said on Tuesday.

It said farms in the central Cherkasy region had sown the first 4,000 hectares of winter wheat and 500 hectares of winter barley.

Agriculture ministry's officials said last week Ukrainian farmers did not expect to reduce the area of winter wheat they sow for the 2024 harvest despite higher logistics costs due to the wartime export crisis.

The ministry gave no 2024 winter sowing forecast. Farmers sowed around 4.1 million hectares of winter wheat for the 2023 harvest.

Ukraine is a major wheat producer but the collapse in July of an agreement which had allowed safe grain exports via its Black Sea ports has spurred speculation that farmers might sow less wheat because of shrinking profit margins due to costlier export routes.

