Ukraine starts "special operation" near border with Belarus

KYIV, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Ukraine has started a "special operation" near its border with Belarus in a bid to bolster the defence of Ukrainian border and prevent a migration crisis, the Ukrainian state border service said on Wednesday.

Ukraine has deployed 8,500 troops and police officers to guard its border with Belarus, aiming to prevent possible attempts by migrants to breach the frontier.

It also said some of its airborne units carried out paratrooper jumps in the southern Mykolayiv region, near the country's main seaport of Odessa and Russia-occupied Crimea.

