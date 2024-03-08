Ukraine starts mass spring sowing, ministry says

KYIV, March 8 (Reuters) - Almost half of Ukraine's regions have started 2024 spring sowing, seeding the first 68,000 hectares of spring wheat, peas, barley and oats, the agriculture ministry said on Friday.

The ministry did not give sowing plans for this year. Last month it said that farmers were expected to reduce the area sown with corn by 9% year-on-year.

Ukraine is a major global grain and oilseeds producer but its harvests have decreased since Russia invaded and occupied significant swathes of territory.

Ukrainian farmers sowed a total of 12.75 million hectares of spring crops for the 2023 harvest, including 5.7 million hectares of various grains.

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk Editing by Mark Potter)

