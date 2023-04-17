Ukraine starts collecting gas for 2023/24 winter season

KYIV, April 17 (Reuters) - Ukraine has started pumping gas into underground storage facilities for next winter after completing the 2022/23 winter heating season, Ukrainian state energy company Naftogaz said on Monday.

It did not say what volume of gas Ukraine, which was invaded by Russia in February last year, plans to collect for the 2023/24 heating season. It had around 14.2 billion cubic meters (bcm) of gas in reserves for the 2022/23 winter heating season.

"Our team is ready for any challenges. In fact, we have already started preparations for the next winter," said Roman Maliutin, the acting CEO of Ukrtransgaz, a Naftogaz subsidiary, said in a statement.

Underlining the challenges faced during the 2022/23 winter heating season, Naftogaz CEO Oleksiy Chernyshov thanked city and regional leaders last week for their cooperation and helping resolve problems quickly during "this most difficult winter."

Ukrtransgaz said Ukrainian consumers had consumed around 5.6 bcm of gas from storage in the period from October 2022 to this month.

Ukraine does not provide statistics on gas reserves following Russia's invasion, but Interfax Ukraine news agency said that around 10 bcm of gas was in storage as of early March 2023.

Ukrainian energy officials have said previously that consumption has dropped by almost 40% because of the war and the extensive damage done to industrial facilities.

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk, Editing by Timothy Heritage)

((pavel.polityuk@tr.com; +380 44 2449150; Reuters Messaging: pavel.polityuk.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.