Ukraine starts 2024 sugar beet sowing

KYIV, March 28 (Reuters) - Farmers in Ukraine's central Poltava region have started the 2024 sugar beet sowing, local officials said on Thursday.

"We have already started sugar beet sowing. This year's work started two weeks earlier and 10,000 hectares have been sown so far," Poltava governor Filip Pronin said on the Telegram messaging app.

Ukraine's farm ministry has said it expects the 2024 sugar beet sowing area could rise to 281,000 hectares from 213,000 hectares in 2023.

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

