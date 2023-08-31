Ukraine starts 2023 sugar refining

KYIV, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Ukraine has started the 2023 sugar beet harvest and beet processing, local news agencies quoted producers as saying on Thursday.

It said sugar beet processing had started at two sugar refineries in central Ukraine.

The agriculture ministry has said it expects 2023 sugar beet output at about 13.7 million metric tons, up from 9.9 million tons in 2022.

Ukraine refined about 1 million tons of sugar from the 2022 sugar beet harvest.

