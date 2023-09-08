News & Insights

Commodities

Ukraine starts 2023 corn harvest

Credit: REUTERS/BERNADETT SZABO

September 08, 2023 — 03:42 am EDT

Written by Pavel Polityuk for Reuters ->

KYIV, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Ukrainian farmers have started the 2023 corn harvest, agriculture ministry data showed on Friday.

The data showed that farmers had harvested 2,000 metric tons of corn from 700 hectares, with the yield averaging 3 tons per hectare.

The ministry said that a total of 33.7 million tons of grain had been harvested as of Sept. 7, with an average yield of 4.38 tons per hectare. The volume included 22.1 million tons of wheat, 5.8 million tons of barley and 386,540 tons of peas plus smaller contributions from other cereals.

The ministry has said Ukraine is likely to harvest 56.4 million tons of grain this year, up from 55.3 million tons in 2022.

It also said farmers had harvested 4.35 million tons of oilseeds, including 3.99 million tons of rapeseed and 199,300 tons of sunseed.

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk Editing by David Goodman)

((pavel.polityuk@tr.com; +380 44 2449150; Reuters Messaging: pavel.polityuk.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

CommoditiesWorld Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.