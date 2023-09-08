Ukraine starts 2023 corn harvest

KYIV, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Ukrainian farmers have started the 2023 corn harvest, agriculture ministry data showed on Friday.

The data showed that farmers had harvested 2,000 metric tons of corn from 700 hectares, with the yield averaging 3 tons per hectare.

The ministry said that a total of 33.7 million tons of grain had been harvested as of Sept. 7, with an average yield of 4.38 tons per hectare. The volume included 22.1 million tons of wheat, 5.8 million tons of barley and 386,540 tons of peas plus smaller contributions from other cereals.

The ministry has said Ukraine is likely to harvest 56.4 million tons of grain this year, up from 55.3 million tons in 2022.

It also said farmers had harvested 4.35 million tons of oilseeds, including 3.99 million tons of rapeseed and 199,300 tons of sunseed.

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk Editing by David Goodman)

((pavel.polityuk@tr.com; +380 44 2449150; Reuters Messaging: pavel.polityuk.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.