Ukraine starts 2022 sunflower, soy beans harvest -agriculture ministry

KYIV, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Ukrainian farms have started the 2022 sunflower and soy beans harvest, the agriculture ministry said on Friday.

Farmers had threshed the first 81,700 tonnes of sunseed from 1% of the sowing area, and 1,300 tonnes of soy beans from 0.1% of the area, the ministry said in a report.

Ukraine before the Russian invasion in February was a major sunflower seed grower and sunflower oil exporter.

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; editing by Jason Neely)

((pavel.polityuk@tr.com; +380 44 2449150; Reuters Messaging: pavel.polityuk.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.