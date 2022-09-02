Commodities

Ukraine starts 2022 sunflower, soy beans harvest -agriculture ministry

Ukrainian farms have started the 2022 sunflower and soy beans harvest, the agriculture ministry said on Friday.

Farmers had threshed the first 81,700 tonnes of sunseed from 1% of the sowing area, and 1,300 tonnes of soy beans from 0.1% of the area, the ministry said in a report.

Ukraine before the Russian invasion in February was a major sunflower seed grower and sunflower oil exporter.

