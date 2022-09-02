Ukraine starts 2022 sunflower and soybean harvests

Adds harvest progress, details

KYIV, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Ukrainian farms have begun the 2022 sunflower and soybean harvest, the agriculture ministry said on Friday.

Farmers had threshed the first 81,700 tonnes of sunseed from 1% of the sowing area and 1,300 tonnes of soybeans from 0.1% of the area, the ministry said in a report.

Ukraine was a major sunflower seed grower and sunflower oil exporter before Russia invaded the country in February.

The ministry said farmers had finished the wheat harvest, gathering 19.2 million tonnes in bunker weight from 99% of the area. The yield averaged 4.1 tonnes per hectare.

They also harvested 5.5 million tonnes of barley from 100% of the area and close to 250,000 tonnes of peas from 98% of the sown area.

The ministry said farms had also started the corn harvest, threshing the first 2,000 tonnes.

Ukraine is a major global grain producer and exporter but is likely to register a significant drop in output this year, falling to about 50 million tonnes from a record 86 million tonnes in 2021, because of the Russian invasion.

