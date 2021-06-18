Ukraine starts 2021 grain harvest - port

KYIV, June 18 (Reuters) - Ukraine, a global major agricultural exporter, has started the 2021 grain harvest, sending the first cars with grain to Black Sea ports for future export, the Ukrainian Nika-Tera sea port said on Friday.

The port, located in Mykolayiv, said it had received the first cars loaded with barley from the 2021 harvest from Louis Dreyfus.

The government and the agriculture ministry have not reported on the start of the new harvest.

Ukraine's southern regions traditionally starts the harvest in the first half of June.

The agriculture ministry said on Friday the country had completed the 2021 grain sowing.

Favourable weather could help Ukraine to harvest at least 75 million tonnes of grain this year, versus 65 million tonnes in 2020, the ministry has said.

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk, editing by Louise Heavens)

