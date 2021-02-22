Ukraine special service detains suspected Russian spy

By BBC Monitoring

Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) counterintelligence has detained an agent of Russian military intelligence in Kharkiv, who was tasked with getting documents on the development and production of the Ukrainian tank T84BM Oplot, the UNIAN news agency has reported, quoting the SBU press service.

The Ukrainian citizen was recruited by the Main Directorate of the Russian Armed Forces General Staff during his visit to Russia, the SBU said.

In order to get access to classified information, the agent attempted to engage an employee of the Kharkiv state enterprise Kharkiv Morozov Machine-Building Design Bureau, which developed the tank.

"Under the control of SBU operatives, the enemy's agent received samples of technical materials from the employee and sent photocopies to a representative of the Russian special service using his regular channels," the SBU said.

The agent was detained while receiving a classified "full package of technical documents". He was notified of being suspected of high treason.

