Ukraine soybean exports outlook up, rapeseed down : APK-Inform

Credit: REUTERS/ANTON MURAVIOV

November 21, 2023 — 02:06 am EST

KYIV, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Ukraine's APK-Inform agriculture consultancy increased its outlook for soybean 2023/24 exports for the country, while revising down its forecast for rapeseed exports late on Monday.

The consultancy said in a report Ukraine was likely to export 3.02 million metric tons of soybean and 3.57 million tons of rapeseed in the current 2023/24 July-June season, without giving other details.

A month ago, the consultancy forecast these exports at 2.95 million tons of soybean and 3.69 million tons of rapeseed.

APK-Inform said Ukraine, a traditional exporter of oilseeds and vegetable oils, harvested 4.4 million tons of rapeseed and 4.95 million tons of soybean in 2023.

