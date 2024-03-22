News & Insights

Commodities

Ukraine sows 214,500 hectares of 2024 spring crops, ministry says

Credit: REUTERS/STRINGER

March 22, 2024 — 06:32 am EDT

Written by Yuliia Dysa for Reuters ->

March 22 (Reuters) - Ukrainian regions have sowed 214,500 hectares of spring wheat, peas, barley and oats, the agriculture ministry said on Friday.

The central Kyiv region has also started sowing sunflower seeds, the ministry said in a statement, but gave no figure.

The ministry did not provide sowing plans for this year. Last month it said farmers were expected to reduce the area sown with corn by 9% year on year.

Ukraine is a major global grain and oilseeds producer but its harvests have decreased since Russia invaded and occupied significant swathes of territory.

Ukrainian farmers sowed a total of 12.75 million hectares of spring crops for the 2023 harvest, including 5.7 million hectares of various grains.

(Reporting by Yuliia Dysa Editing by Mark Potter)

((Yuliia.Dysa@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.