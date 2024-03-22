Ukraine sows 214,500 hectares of 2024 spring crops, ministry says

March 22 (Reuters) - Ukrainian regions have sowed 214,500 hectares of spring wheat, peas, barley and oats, the agriculture ministry said on Friday.

The central Kyiv region has also started sowing sunflower seeds, the ministry said in a statement, but gave no figure.

The ministry did not provide sowing plans for this year. Last month it said farmers were expected to reduce the area sown with corn by 9% year on year.

Ukraine is a major global grain and oilseeds producer but its harvests have decreased since Russia invaded and occupied significant swathes of territory.

Ukrainian farmers sowed a total of 12.75 million hectares of spring crops for the 2023 harvest, including 5.7 million hectares of various grains.

(Reporting by Yuliia Dysa Editing by Mark Potter)

((Yuliia.Dysa@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.