Ukraine sows 128,100 ha of 2024 spring crops, ministry says

March 15, 2024 — 08:25 am EDT

Written by Pavel Polityuk for Reuters ->

KYIV, March 15 (Reuters) - Most of Ukraine's regions have started 2024 spring sowing, seeding the 128,100 hectares of spring wheat, peas, barley and oats, the agriculture ministry said on Friday.

The ministry did not give sowing plans for this year. Last month it said that farmers were expected to reduce the area sown with corn by 9% year on year.

Ukraine is a major global grain and oilseeds producer but its harvests have decreased since Russia invaded and occupied significant swathes of territory.

Ukrainian farmers sowed a total of 12.75 million hectares of spring crops for the 2023 harvest, including 5.7 million hectares of various grains.

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; editing by Jason Neely)

