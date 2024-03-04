Ukraine slows grain exports in March

Adds more data

KYIV, March 4 (Reuters) - Ukraine's grain exports so far in March have decreased to 270,000 metric tons from 641,000 tons in the same period a year earlier, agriculture ministry data showed on Monday.

In February, Ukraine exported 5.8 million tons of various grains, 11.5% more than a year ago. The ministry gave no explanation for the increase.

Ukrainian grain traders union UGA said that Ukrainian combined grain and oilseed exports totalled 6.2 million tons in February versus 5.4 million in January and 5.99 million in December.

The February's volume included 2.5 million tons of wheat, 2.9 million tons of corn, 206,000 tons of barley, 285,000 tons of soybeans and 259,000 tons of rapeseeds, UGA said.

Ukraine's grain exports in the 2023/24 July-June marketing season have fallen to about 29.9 million tons from 32.9 million a year earlier, the data showed.

Exports have included 11.9 million tons of wheat, 16.1 million tons of corn and 1.62 million tons of barley.

Ukraine has traditionally exported around 95% of its grain via its deep-water Black Sea ports.

The Ukrainian government expects a harvest of 81.3 million tons of grain and oilseeds in 2023, with a 2023/24 exportable surplus of about 50 million tons.

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk, editing by Ed Osmond and Louise Heavens)

