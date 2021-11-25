Ukraine signs memorandum with Airbus for 22 planes, Interfax Ukraine says

Companies
KYIV, Nov 25 (Reuters) - The Ukrainian government has signed a memorandum with planemaker Airbus AIR.PA to buy or lease 22 aircraft for the creation of a new national carrier, the news agency Interfax Ukraine said on Thursday, saying it had obtained a text of the memorandum.

The government has announced signing the memorandum but not divulged details.

