Ukraine ships 1.33 mln tons of grain through Romanian Constanta port in Jan-Feb

BUCHAREST, March 19 (Reuters) - Ukraine shipped 1.33 million metric tons of grains through the Romanian Black Sea port of Constanta in the first two months of the year, the port authority told Reuters on Tuesday.

Constanta Port data, which does not include volumes handled through smaller Romanian Danube ports and rail and road transit to southern European states, showed that 894,000 tons of Ukrainian grain left port in February.

(Reporting by Luiza Ilie; Editing by Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk)

((luiza.ilie@thomsonreuters.com; +4021 527 0312; https://www.reuters.com/journalists/luiza-ilie))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.