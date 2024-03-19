News & Insights

Ukraine ships 1.33 mln tons of grain through Romanian Constanta port in Jan-Feb

March 19, 2024 — 05:09 am EDT

Written by Luiza Ilie for Reuters ->

BUCHAREST, March 19 (Reuters) - Ukraine shipped 1.33 million metric tons of grains through the Romanian Black Sea port of Constanta in the first two months of the year, the port authority told Reuters on Tuesday.

Constanta Port data, which does not include volumes handled through smaller Romanian Danube ports and rail and road transit to southern European states, showed that 894,000 tons of Ukrainian grain left port in February.

Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
