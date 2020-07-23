Ukraine sells $2 bln eurobond with yield of 7.25%

Contributors
Tom Arnold Reuters
Elena Fabrichnaya Reuters
Published

Ukraine sold a $2 billion eurobond on Thursday with a yield of 7.250%, according to sources, relaunching a debt sale Kyiv had been forced to abort in early July following the shock resignation of its central bank governor.

LONDON, July 23 (Reuters) - Ukraine sold a $2 billion eurobond on Thursday with a yield of 7.250%, according to sources, relaunching a debt sale Kyiv had been forced to abort in early July following the shock resignation of its central bank governor.

Around $1.2 billion of the bond sale was new money, while the remainder was part of a liability exercise, a banking source said, adding the order book for new cash reached more more than $6.3 billion.

(Reporting by Tom Arnold in London and Elena Fabrichnaya in Moscow, editing by Karin Strohecker)

((karin.strohecker@thomsonreuters.com; +442075427262; Reuters Messaging: karin.strohecker.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More