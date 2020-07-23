Ukraine sells $2 bln eurobond with yield of 7.25%

LONDON, July 23 (Reuters) - Ukraine sold a $2 billion eurobond on Thursday with a yield of 7.250%, according to sources, relaunching a debt sale Kyiv had been forced to abort in early July following the shock resignation of its central bank governor.

Around $1.2 billion of the bond sale was new money, while the remainder was part of a liability exercise, a banking source said, adding the order book for new cash reached more more than $6.3 billion.

(Reporting by Tom Arnold in London and Elena Fabrichnaya in Moscow, editing by Karin Strohecker)

