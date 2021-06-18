Ukraine seeks 19-20 bcm gas for 2021/22 winter reserves

KYIV, June 18 (Reuters) - Ukraine plans to collect 19-20 billion cubic metres (bcm) of natural gas in underground storage for the 2021/22 heating period, energy minister Herman Halushchenko said on Friday.

The country's gas reserves reached 28 bcm at the beginning of the 2020/21 heating season, the highest level in 10 years.

Ukraine ended the 2020/21 winter with 18 bcm in reserves, 13% more than a year earlier.

State-run energy form Naftogaz last month said it had already started pumping gas into storage.

Ukraine used to meet its gas needs with imports from Russia but has not bought Russian gas directly since November 2015 after Kyiv's relations with Moscow soured over Russia's annexation of Crimea. Kyiv now imports from Europe.

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk and Natalia Zinets; editing by Jason Neely)

