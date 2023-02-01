Ukraine security service says $1 billion embezzlement case uncovered at oil firms

KYIV, Feb 1 (Reuters) - The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) said on Wednesday it had uncovered embezzlement worth over $1 billion at two oil companies which until November were partly owned by billionaire Ihor Kolomoiskiy.

In a post on the Telegram app, the SBU said Ukrtatnafta's former management were issued with suspicion notices in the case. Kolomoiskiy did not immediately comment on the developments.

($1 = 36.9325 hryvnias)

(Reporting by Max Hunder, Editing by Timothy Heritage)

((Max.Hunder@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.