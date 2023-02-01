Ukraine security service says $1 billion embezzlement case uncovered at oil firms

February 01, 2023 — 07:11 am EST

Written by Max Hunder for Reuters ->

KYIV, Feb 1 (Reuters) - The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) said on Wednesday it had uncovered embezzlement worth over $1 billion at two oil companies which until November were partly owned by billionaire Ihor Kolomoiskiy.

In a post on the Telegram app, the SBU said Ukrtatnafta's former management were issued with suspicion notices in the case. Kolomoiskiy did not immediately comment on the developments.

($1 = 36.9325 hryvnias)

(Reporting by Max Hunder, Editing by Timothy Heritage)

((Max.Hunder@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.