Companies

Ukraine secures 1.25 bln pounds from UK to build military vessels

Contributors
Pavel Polityuk Reuters
Natalia Zinets Reuters
Published

Ukraine will sign a memorandum with the United Kingdom, securing 1.25 billion pounds ($1.61 billion) to build new military vessels for the Ukrainian Navy, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Wednesday.

KYIV, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Ukraine will sign a memorandum with the United Kingdom, securing 1.25 billion pounds ($1.61 billion) to build new military vessels for the Ukrainian Navy, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Wednesday.

The memorandum would be signed during Zelenskiy's state visit to the UK on Oct. 7-8.

"This is an important strategic document ... we will sign this memorandum for the amount of 1.25 billion pounds," Zelenskiy told local television, without giving further details.

Specialised military news agencies have said the funds would be in the form of a 10-year loan and allow the UK to provide 8 Barzan-class fast attack crafts to Ukraine.

They said the first two ships would be constructed in the UK with the remaining 6 vessels to be completed in Ukraine.

($1 = 0.7770 pounds)

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk and Natalia Zinets, Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((pavel.polityuk@tr.com; +380 44 2449150; Reuters Messaging: pavel.polityuk.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Companies Videos

    Investing Strategies: CrowdStrike CEO On Security Software Leadership, 'Work From Anywhere' Trend

    CrowdStrike is a leader in the security software industry group, boasting superior fundamentals and technical action.

    1 day ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore Companies

    Explore

    Most Popular