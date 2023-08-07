News & Insights

Ukraine says Russian missile strikes on apartment buildings kill five in east

Credit: REUTERS/VIACHESLAV RATYNSKYI

August 07, 2023 — 03:03 pm EDT

KYIV, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Two Russian missile strikes killed five people and injured 31 when they hit residential buildings in the eastern Ukrainian city of Pokrovsk in the Donetsk region, Ukrainian Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said on Monday.

Videos and pictures released by Ukrainian officials showed people sorting through the rubble including a badly damaged five-story apartment building. An ambulance was on the scene treating the wounded.

According to Klymenko, four civilians died in the first attack and Donetsk emergency official was killed during the second attack.

Search and rescue operations were ongoing, Klymenko said.

Andriy Yermak, the head of Ukraine's presidential administration, later reported two more victims of Russian strikes in Kruhliakivka village in Kupiansk district.

