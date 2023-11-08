Ukraine says Russian missile hits civilian vessel in Black Sea, kills one

Updates with details throughout

Nov 8 (Reuters) - A Russian missile damaged a Liberia-flagged civilian vessel entering the Black Sea port of Odesa region, killing one and injuring four people, the Ukrainian officials said on Wednesday.

After pulling out of the UN-brokered deal that guaranteed safe shipments of Ukrainian grain via the Black Sea, Russia has been repeatedly attacking Ukrainian port infrastructure.

"The missile hit the superstructure of a civilian vessel under the flag of Liberia, at the moment of its entry into the port," Ukraine's southern military command said on Telegram messenger.

It added that one person was killed, three crew members, citizens of the Philippines, and one port employee were injured.

The vessel was supposed to transport iron ore to China, Ukraine Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said. Traders said the name of the vessel was Kmax Ruler.

Kubrakov added that Russia carried out 21 targeted attack on port infrastructure after withdrawing from the deal. "During this time, the terrorist country damaged more than 160 infrastructure facilities and 122 vehicles," he said on Facebook.

The export deal brokered by the United Nations and Turkey collapsed in July as Russia declined to recognize it, saying its demand that sanctions be lifted on its grain and fertiliser exports had not been met.

Kyiv has since opened what it says is a temporary humanitarian corridor in a bid to break Russia's de facto blockade.

