Ukraine says Russian drone, missile attacks damage power facilities

KYIV, March 29 (Reuters) - Russian missile and drone attacks hit thermal and hydro power plants in central and western Ukraine, power grid operator Ukrenergo said on Friday, in the latest barrage targeting the country's already damaged power infrastructure.

"During the night, the Russians struck again at energy facilities in a massive and combined attack," Ukrenergo said on the Telegram messaging app.

"Thermal and hydroelectric power plants in the central and western regions were damaged."

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in a statement that hydropower plants at Kaniv and Dnister were among targets hit in the overnight Russian strikes.

"The terrorist country (Russia) wants to repeat the environmental disaster in the Kherson region. But now not only Ukraine, but also Moldova is under threat," Zelenskiy said.

The Dnister plant is located on the Dnieter River, which also flows through the territory of neighbouring Moldova.

The Khakhovka dam, in Kherson region, was blown up by Russian forces last year.

Last week, Russia also hit Ukraine's largest dam, the DniproHES in the southern Zaporizhzhia region, eight times during a massive overnight attack.

Ukrainian energy minister German Galushchenko said power facilities in the regions of Dnipropetrovsk, Poltava and Cherkasy had similarly come under attack.

"Electricity generation facilities were targeted by drones and missiles," Gelushchenko said on Facebook.

AIR DEFENCES

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal later said in a statement that energy facilities in six Ukrainian regions had been attacked. He said Ukraine needs more air defence systems to secure critical infrastructure and protect the population.

"The enemy launched a powerful missile and air strike against the fuel and energy sector of Ukraine, using various types of missiles and attack drones," the commander said.

Reuters could not independently verify the report.

Ukrainian television said explosions were heard in the regions of Ivano-Frankivsk and Khmelnytskyi as well as the city of Dnipro as Russian cruise missiles were spotted in Ukrainian air space.

The largest private power firm, DTEK, said its three thermal power plants had come under attack.

"The equipment was severely damaged," it said on Telegram. "After the attack ended, the power engineers promptly started to repair the damage."

Ukrainian power distributor Yasno said this week that DTEK lost about half its capacity following Russian missile and drone attacks.

Ukrainian state-run Naftogaz oil and gas firm said its facilities had come under attack on Friday morning.

"(Russian attacks) targeted Naftogaz Group's facilities, but there was no serious damage," it said in a statement, giving no more details.

