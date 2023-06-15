News & Insights

Companies

Ukraine says Russia strikes industrial facilities in Kryvyi Rih

Credit: REUTERS/STRINGER

June 15, 2023 — 12:46 am EDT

Written by Reuters for Reuters ->

June 15 (Reuters) - Russian missiles hit two industrial facilities in the central Ukrainian city Kryvyi Rih in the early hours of Thursday, city mayor Oleksandr Vilkul said, with an drone attack also reported in Odesa.

Vilku said three rockets hit two industrial enterprises "that had nothing to do with the military," injuring one 38-year-old man. One car was damaged with debris of missiles downed by air defenses.

"The destruction is significant," Vilkul wrote on Telegram messaging app.

In the southern port city of Odesa, authorities said air defences on Thursday downed all 18 Russian drones that approached the region.

Authorities in Russia-controlled Crimea also reported a drone attack, saying they had downed 9 Ukrainian drones.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Michael Perry)

((olzhas.auyezov@thomsonreuters.com; +7 727 2508 500; Reuters Messaging: olzhas.auyezov.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

CompaniesUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.