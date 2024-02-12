News & Insights

Ukraine says Russia strikes Dnipro with drones, missiles

February 12, 2024 — 06:00 pm EST

Written by Ron Popeski and Nick Starkov for Reuters ->

Feb 12 (Reuters) - Ukraine's air force said Russia launched a missile and drone attack on Monday on the central city of Dnipro and the mayor said infrastructure had been hit.

Dnipro came under attack from a missile and four groups of drones approaching from the south, east and north, the air force said on the Telegram messaging app.

Air raid alerts were subsequently lifted.

Mayor Borys Filatov said infrastructure had been hit, but gave no further details.

Suspilne public television quoted the water authority as saying power cuts had closed a pumping station and supplies were cut to certain districts.

