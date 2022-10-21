Ukraine says Russia is delaying passage of 150 grain-carrying ships

Oct 21 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Friday accused Russia of deliberately delaying the passage of ships carrying grain exports under a U.N. brokered-deal, and said 150 vessels were waiting to be loaded.

In a video address, Zelenskiy said the delay meant Ukraine had so far exported 3 million tonnes of grain less than expected, enough to feed 10 million people.

(Reporting by David Ljunggren Editing by Chris Reese)

((david.ljunggren@tr.com; +1 647 480 7891;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.