Ukraine says Russia effectively stops Black Sea grain deal

KYIV, May 8 (Reuters) - Russia has effectively stopped the Black sea grain deal by refusing to register incoming vessels, Ukraine's reconstruction ministry said on Monday.

"The Russian Federation once again effectively stopped the "Grain Initiative" by refusing to register incoming vessels and carry out their inspections. This approach contradicts the terms of the current agreement," the ministry said in a statement.

