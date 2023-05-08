News & Insights

Ukraine says Russia effectively stops Black Sea grain deal

May 08, 2023 — 07:31 am EDT

Written by Olena Harmash for Reuters ->

KYIV, May 8 (Reuters) - Russia has effectively stopped the Black sea grain deal by refusing to register incoming vessels, Ukraine's reconstruction ministry said on Monday.

"The Russian Federation once again effectively stopped the "Grain Initiative" by refusing to register incoming vessels and carry out their inspections. This approach contradicts the terms of the current agreement," the ministry said in a statement.

