Ukraine says one reactor at nuclear plant reconnects to its grid

Natalia Zinets Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/ALEXANDER ERMOCHENKO

KYIV, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Ukraine's state nuclear company said on Friday that one reactor at its Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant had been reconnected to the Ukrainian grid and that it was building up capacity.

