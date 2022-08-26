Ukraine says one reactor at nuclear plant reconnects to its grid

KYIV, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Ukraine's state nuclear company said on Friday that one reactor at its Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant had been reconnected to the Ukrainian grid and that it was building up capacity.

