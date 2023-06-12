Ukraine says nuclear plant's cooling ponds stable despite depleted reservoir

KYIV, June 12 (Reuters) - The water level at the ponds used to cool the reactors at Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant remain stable and sufficient despite the falling water level of the Kakhovka reservoir nearby, Ukraine's environment minister said on Monday.

The water level at the reservoir has fallen dramatically since the destruction of the Kakhovka dam last week.

