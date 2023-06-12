News & Insights

Ukraine says nuclear plant's cooling ponds stable despite depleted reservoir

Credit: REUTERS/STRINGER

June 12, 2023 — 03:45 am EDT

Written by Pavel Polityuk for Reuters ->

KYIV, June 12 (Reuters) - The water level at the ponds used to cool the reactors at Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant remain stable and sufficient despite the falling water level of the Kakhovka reservoir nearby, Ukraine's environment minister said on Monday.

The water level at the reservoir has fallen dramatically since the destruction of the Kakhovka dam last week.

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Writing by Tom Balmforth; Editing by Timothy Heritage)

Reuters
