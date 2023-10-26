News & Insights

Ukraine says new Black Sea export corridor is working

Credit: REUTERS/VALENTYN OGIRENKO

October 26, 2023

Written by Pavel Polityuk for Reuters ->

KYIV, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov denied on Thursday that the new Black Sea export corridor was suspended.

"The information regarding the cancellation or unscheduled stoppage of the temporary #Ukrainian_corridor for the movement of civilian vessels from and to the ports of the Big Odesa (region) is false," Kubrakov said on X social media.

"All available routes established by the Ukrainian Navy are valid and being used by civilian vessels."

