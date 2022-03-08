Ukraine says it will issue grain export licences within 24 hours

LVIV, Ukraine, March 8 (Reuters) - Ukraine, which has introduced export licensing for its main agricultural products, said on Tuesday that licences should be issued within a day of being requested by exporters.

The country, which is among the world's leading producers and exporters of grain and vegetable oils, said on Sunday it had introduced export licences for wheat, corn and sunflower oil, as well as poultry and eggs.

In a statement on Tuesday, the ministry said requests would be processed within 24 hours.

"The phytosanitary certificates can be obtained in any institution where the relevant examination is conducted," it added.

Before Russia invaded, Ukraine had said it could export more than 60 million tonnes of grain, including 33 million tonnes of corn and 23 million tonnes of wheat in the 2021/22 July-June season.

As of Feb. 23, the agriculture ministry said Ukraine had exported 43 million tonnes of various grains in the 2021/22.

It has not issued any updated figures since Russia on Feb. 24 began what it has described as a "special military operation".

Ukraine increased its grain production by 32% in 2021 to 85.7 million tonnes.

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; editing by Barbara Lewis)

