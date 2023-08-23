Ukraine says it has exported 3.83 mln T grain so far in 2023/24

KYIV, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Ukraine's grain exports have reached 3.83 million metric tons so far in the 2023/24 July-June season, Agriculture Ministry data showed on Wednesday.

The ministry gave no comparative figures for the same period a year earlier, but said shipments stood at 3.3 million tons as of Aug. 25, 2022.

Exports have been affected since Russia quit a deal last month allowing safe exports of Ukrainian grain via the Black Sea, but the ministry's data did not give a breakdown on exports since the U.N.-brokered agreement collapsed.

The ministry said Ukraine had exported 1.56 million tons of grain in August.

The total volume of grain exports this season included 1.8 million tons of corn, 1.6 million tons of wheat and 0.44 million tons of barley.

Exports for the entire 2022/23 season were almost 49 million tons, exceeding the previous season's 48.4 million tons.

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk, Editing by Timothy Heritage)

((pavel.polityuk@tr.com; +380 44 2449150; Reuters Messaging: pavel.polityuk.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.