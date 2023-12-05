News & Insights

Ukraine says it downs 10 of 17 Russian drones during overnight attacks

Credit: REUTERS/VALERY MELNIKOV

December 05, 2023 — 02:35 am EST

Written by Dan Peleschuk for Reuters ->

KYIV, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Ukraine's military shot down 10 out of 17 attack drones launched overnight by Russia, Ukrainian authorities said on Tuesday.

The governor of Ukraine's western Lviv region said three drones had struck an unspecified infrastructure target, but damage had been minimal and no casualties had been reported.

Kyiv's air force said the drones were shot down over "various regions" of the country.

It said six S-300 missiles had been launched at civilian targets in the eastern Donetsk and southern Kherson regions.

