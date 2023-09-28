News & Insights

Companies

Ukraine says it destroyed 34 of 44 drones launched by Russia

September 28, 2023 — 01:48 am EDT

Written by Pavel Polityuk for Reuters ->

Adds details, governor's comments; paragraphs 2-6

KYIV, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Ukraine's Air Force said on Thursday its air defence systems shot down 34 of 44 Shahed drones that Russia launched overnight, while a regional official said no casualties were caused by the attack.

"Fighter aircraft, anti-aircraft missile units and mobile fire groups were engaged to repel the attack," the military said on the Telegram messaging app.

Odesa regional governor Oleh Kiper said his region was the main target, but the attack left no casualties.

"Our air defence forces did an excellent job," Kiper said on Telegram.

"No hits or destruction. There were no casualties. There were only a few small fires on dry grass as a result of the falling wreckage of the downed Shahed."

Ukraine's southern seaport region of Odesa has suffered Russian drone and missile attacks since July, when Russia left a UN-brokered grain export deal that allowed Kyiv to ship its grain abroad.

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Editing by Kim Coghill and Clarence Fernandez)

((pavel.polityuk@tr.com; +380 44 2449150; Reuters Messaging: pavel.polityuk.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Companies
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.