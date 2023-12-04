News & Insights

Ukraine says it attacked oil depots in Russia-occupied Luhansk

December 04, 2023 — 11:23 am EST

Written by Reuters ->

Dec 4 (Reuters) - Ukraine's military said on Monday it attacked oil depots in the Russia-controlled Ukrainian city of Luhansk a day earlier.

Its forces carried out a "successful strike", the Strategic Communications Department of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said on Telegram, without going into further detail.

Earlier on Monday, Russian state news agency RIA Novosti said Ukrainian troops attacked an oil depot there with combat drones.

That report, which cited Russian-installed authorities, said a fire broke out after the attack but was extinguished.

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
